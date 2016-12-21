Knight: Political Correctness Dies Hard
President-elect Donald Trump said he would get rid of political correctness , and it couldn't come too soon. On the big side, we're being told over and over that Mr. Trump did not actually win the election, but stole it with Russian help and - get this - media complicity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Rosa_Winkel
|235
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC