Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering a man and shooting his wife in 2014

Jury selection began Monday morning for Alvin Tillman, 36, of Mobile who is accused of shooting his wife and murdering another man during a burglary in July of 2014. When Tillman was arrested on July 27, 2014, the Mobile Police Department reported that his wife, who was 27-years-old at the time, said he broke into the Rondo Apartments in Cottage Hill around 2:26 a.m. and shot 44-year-old Ronnie Minefield.

