Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering a man and shooting his wife in 2014
Jury selection began Monday morning for Alvin Tillman, 36, of Mobile who is accused of shooting his wife and murdering another man during a burglary in July of 2014. When Tillman was arrested on July 27, 2014, the Mobile Police Department reported that his wife, who was 27-years-old at the time, said he broke into the Rondo Apartments in Cottage Hill around 2:26 a.m. and shot 44-year-old Ronnie Minefield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|19 min
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Jan 26
|local yokel
|15
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC