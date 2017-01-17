Josh: Stormy days ahead for Alabama

Josh: Stormy days ahead for Alabama

A thick blanket of fog will likely greet many of us Wednesday morning; the fog could drop visibility down below one-quarter mile in spots; slow down if you encounter thick fog and be especially attentive around school bus loading and unloading areas. The fog will clear out no later than noon.

