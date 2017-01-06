Jeff Sessions's actions alone are disqualifying
Next to the White House, the most talked-about federal entity in my world of the '50s and '60s was the Justice Department. Few editions of the Washington Afro American newspaper or weekly Jet magazine failed to contain mention of a DOJ action in civil rights enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen...
|Thu
|CZars_R_US
|5
|Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest...
|Jan 4
|Sherman
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Jan 1
|Rosa_Winkel
|226
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC