Jan 24 8:39 AM Bucs have found top ta...

Jan 24 8:39 AM Bucs have found top talent at Senior Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Practices begin today at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and for the next three days, NFL general managers, head coaches, assistants and scouts will be evaluating the players gathered for what has been consistently fertile ground for draft picks. Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter will be among the Bucs' contingent in Mobile, with good reason -- Tampa Bay has 10 players on its current roster who have played in the last five Senior Bowls, including some of their most successful stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... Mon FUKKKMLK 14
Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie... Sun bob 1
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 medics 1
News Officer Jackie Tucker Jan 17 dianne 1
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jan 16 Deplorable 17
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) Jan 14 yehoshooah adam 233
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,224,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC