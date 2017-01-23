Jan 24 8:39 AM Bucs have found top talent at Senior Bowl

Practices begin today at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and for the next three days, NFL general managers, head coaches, assistants and scouts will be evaluating the players gathered for what has been consistently fertile ground for draft picks. Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter will be among the Bucs' contingent in Mobile, with good reason -- Tampa Bay has 10 players on its current roster who have played in the last five Senior Bowls, including some of their most successful stars.

