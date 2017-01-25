In 1992, Morck manager has dreams of ...

In 1992, Morck manager has dreams of restoring it to respectability

Mrs. Adele Allen Oliver, former county school superintendent, and her son, Allen, left today for Seattle to board a plane for Mobile, Alabama, to take charge of funeral services for another son, Ensign Karl Oliver, who lost his life with seven others yesterday when a navy plane plunged into the Atlantic ocean off Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Ensign Oliver was graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1933 and from Washington State college in 1938.

