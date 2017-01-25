In 1992, Morck manager has dreams of restoring it to respectability
Mrs. Adele Allen Oliver, former county school superintendent, and her son, Allen, left today for Seattle to board a plane for Mobile, Alabama, to take charge of funeral services for another son, Ensign Karl Oliver, who lost his life with seven others yesterday when a navy plane plunged into the Atlantic ocean off Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Ensign Oliver was graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1933 and from Washington State college in 1938.
