Here's How Franklin Graham Justifies Trump's Expected Refugee Ban

Rev. Franklin Graham, an evangelical pastor and the president of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse , sees no problem with the White House's plans to prevent refugees fleeing war-torn Syria from entering the United States. President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders later this week that could temporarily ban refugees and immigrants from countries his administration deems high-risk, like Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

