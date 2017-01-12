Franklin Graham builds hospital for M...

Franklin Graham builds hospital for Mosul, called a Islamophobea by CAIR

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Washington Times

A strange juxtaposition of headlines rolled through my news feed today. First, a press release from the Council on American-Islamic Relations , denounced Franklin Graham as an "Islamophobe" who Donald Trump should drop as one of the invited ministers who will pray at next week's Inauguration: The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President-elect Donald Trump to drop notorious Islamophobe Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 9 hr yehoshooah adam 233
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 12 hr Democrat Hero 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Jan 9 SCAM ALERT 2
News The Latest: Police end sit-in over attorney gen... Jan 5 CZars_R_US 5
Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest... Jan 4 Sherman 1
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Dec 29 spocko 94
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC