Fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler kills one person in Mobile
Police said that at approximately 8:36 p.m. officers responded to the area of Moffett Road at Central Boulevard for a report of traffic wreck with injuries. A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a white Hyundai attempting to make a left from Central Boulevard onto Moffett Road was struck by the driver of an eighteen-wheeler traveling eastbound of Moffett Road.
