Discolored water possible during upgrades in downtown Mobile, Prichard

Officials with Mobile Area Water and Sewer System say customers could possibly see some discolored water during upgrades expected to take place on the morning of Tuesday, January 31. MAWSS will be installing water transmission lines into service which might change the directional flow of the water and increase volume. MAWSS officials say there is a slim chance some customers may experience discolored water due to the change.

