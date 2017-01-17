Deshaun Watson passes on Senior Bowl and a chance to be coached by the Browns, per report
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the national championship MVP, has declined an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Ala., according to a report. It means that Hue Jackson and the rest of the Browns coaching staff will miss out on a chance to spend a week coaching the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
