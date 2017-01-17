Day of service honors Dr. Martin Luther King
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was remembered in many parts of our area as a day to perform public service. Casi Callaway, Executive Director of Mobile Baykeeper, said, "Essentially, everything you throw on the ground, on a parking lot, in a mall far away from what you might think is a river, as soon as it rains, all of that litter is going to wash directly into our creeks and waterways."
