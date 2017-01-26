Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks...

Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair voting practices on Vimeo

NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks and five other members of the civil rights group arrested during a sit-in will appear before an Alabama judge on Monday before attending another rally at noon near Senator Jeff Sessions' district office. The six men and women with the NAACP are returning for their court date to face misdemeanor charges from the Jan. 4 protest inside the office of Sen. Sessions , whose nomination for Attorney General has been opposed by the NAACP as well as thousands of civil rights activists, legal scholars and regular Americans.

