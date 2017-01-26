Check out LSU billboard honoring Seni...

Check out LSU billboard honoring Senior Bowl participants

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

LSU football players in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl this week got a huge hat-tip from the school. Two electronic billboards honoring offensive lineman Ethan Pocic , wide receiver Travin Dural , linebacker Duke Riley , and cornerback Tre'Davious White went up this week near downtown Mobile on I-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 9 hr yehoshooah adam 238
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 13 hr local yokel 15
Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie... Jan 22 bob 1
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 medics 1
News Officer Jackie Tucker Jan 17 dianne 1
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jan 16 Deplorable 17
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC