Check out LSU billboard honoring Senior Bowl participants
LSU football players in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl this week got a huge hat-tip from the school. Two electronic billboards honoring offensive lineman Ethan Pocic , wide receiver Travin Dural , linebacker Duke Riley , and cornerback Tre'Davious White went up this week near downtown Mobile on I-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|9 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|238
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|13 hr
|local yokel
|15
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC