Building Bridges: STOP Jeff Sessions as US Attorney General , Segment 1

STOP the Appointment of Jeff Sessions as US Attorney General: with Devon Crawford Devon Crawford, Co-Chair of the, Al-Chemy-in-Color, and a student at the University of Chicago Divinity School who was the 2016 NAACP-Humanity in Action Fellow, who has been conducting policy research and advocacy at the NAACP's Baltimore headquarters was one of 6 arrested occupying the office in Alabama, where he grew up of Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions. He talks about the recent confirmation hearings for Sessions and the protests against his nomination as chief law enforcement officer of the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.