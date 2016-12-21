As Airbus picks up speed in Mobile, life changes for employees
Valerie Castrillon, a manufacturing engineer at the Airbus facility in Mobile, normally works on the Flight Line. Here she is shown at the Final Assembly Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Rosa_Winkel
|235
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC