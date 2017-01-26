Amba Etta-Tawo starts strong at Senio...

Amba Etta-Tawo starts strong at Senior Bowl, moving up NFL Draft boards

As Senior Bowl practices get underway in Mobile, Ala., former Syracuse Orange wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo has been turning some heads. That's no surprise to Orange fans after a season in which the Maryland transfer broke and tied school records with 94 catches, 1,482 yards and 14 touchdown catches.

