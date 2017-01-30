Allstate hosts its Black History Mont...

Allstate hosts its Black History Month campaign on social and digital channels

Allstate is ringing in its annual campaign for Black History Month by keying in social media users to the stories of three African Americans making positive changes to their communities. The stories were crafted as a part of the insurance company's Worth Telling campaign, which will run on social and digital channels, with a traditional presence though a radio offering, as well.

