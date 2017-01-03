Alabama NAACP leader on arrest following sit-in at Sessions' office: 'Is it worth it?'
NAACP president Cornell William Brooks, second from left, and other NAACP leaders sit in at the Mobile, Ala., office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions ahead of their arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Walking toward a Mobile police paddy wagon Tuesday evening, his hands in cuffs, Bernard Simelton said that he momentarily thought to himself, "Is this worth it?" It's high time, he said, to ramp up efforts to thwart Jeff Sessions' confirmation as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general.
