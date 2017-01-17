Alabama Cub Scouts have 'pretty fun' time at inaugural festivities

Four Alabama Cub Scouts found themselves with VIP seats to pre-inauguration festivities for incoming President Donald Trump on Thursday, after leading the Pledge of Allegiance at one inaugural event. The four fourth-graders, members of Pack 177 in Spanish Fort, led the Pledge of Allegiance at about 2 p.m. Thursday at a "Voices of the People" event near the Lincoln Memorial.

