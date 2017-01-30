Airbus Engineering Celebrates a Decade in Mobile
Airbus Engineering employees today joined county and city leaders, education leaders and representatives of local charitable organizations to recognize and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile, Ala. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- MOBILE, AL-- - Airbus Engineering employees today joined county and city leaders, education leaders and representatives of local charitable organizations to recognize and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Jan 26
|local yokel
|15
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jan 16
|Deplorable
|17
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC