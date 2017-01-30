Airbus Engineering Celebrates a Decade in Mobile

Airbus Engineering employees today joined county and city leaders, education leaders and representatives of local charitable organizations to recognize and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile, Ala. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- MOBILE, AL-- - Airbus Engineering employees today joined county and city leaders, education leaders and representatives of local charitable organizations to recognize and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile, Ala.

