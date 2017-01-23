A 12-year-old's Christmas gift helps police capture the 'pillowcase bandit'
The Mobile Police Department arrested 66-year-old Oscar Summerhill on Dec. 31, 2016 during a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Kingswood Drive. Summerhill has been charged with 12 counts of third-degree burglary.
