38-year-old man fatally stabbed in Mobile, suspect arrested
The Mobile Police Department took 26-year-old Nigel Pierre Steele into custody in connection with a homicide on Friday night. The Mobile Police Department took 26-year-old Nigel Pierre Steele into custody in connection with a homicide on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|3 hr
|grumpyxx
|2
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|16
|Cornell William Brooks (NAACP) speaks on fair v...
|15 hr
|Sonny
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|251
|Opiods weed xanies bar and other Pain relie...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|medics
|1
|Officer Jackie Tucker
|Jan 17
|dianne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC