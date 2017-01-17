2 people assaulted, 2 businesses robbed in Mobile
Two people were assault with weapons and two businesses were robbed on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning in a crime report released by the Mobile Police Department. Police at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a local hospital for a report of one shot.
