Who killed them? Unsolved murders in south Alabama in 2016

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is still searching for clues in the 2003 murder of Melinda McGhee of Escambia, AL. McGhee's body has never been found since the 31-year-old disappeared March 24, 2003.

