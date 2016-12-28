USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's se...

USS Gabrielle Giffords at nation's service

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards, is docked on the Mobile River in Mobile, Alabama. The Navy accepted delivery of the $475-million littoral combat ship from shipbuilders during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... 23 min spocko 94
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords 1 hr Captain Yesterday 16
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 4 hr Barmsweb 220
News The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif... Tue Trump your President 21
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC