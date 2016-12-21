Trump Takes Victory Tour of Moscow's ...

Trump Takes Victory Tour of Moscow's Red Square

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: New Urban Legends

A report that Donald Trump would travel to Russia's famed Red Square as part of his "victory tour" originated with a fake news web site. On 19 December 2016, the National Report web site published an article reporting that President-elect Donald Trump would make a stop on his "victory tour" over the Christmas 2016 weekend at famed Red Square, a plaza next to the Kremlin in Moscow, the capital of Russia: The Trump campaign says the visit is a way to say thank you to the assistance that the president-elect received during the hard fought and often contentious 2016 presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... 17 min spocko 69
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 4 hr yehoshooah adam 176
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Dec 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro... Dec 14 mr z 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC