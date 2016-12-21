Trump Takes Victory Tour of Moscow's Red Square

A report that Donald Trump would travel to Russia's famed Red Square as part of his "victory tour" originated with a fake news web site. On 19 December 2016, the National Report web site published an article reporting that President-elect Donald Trump would make a stop on his "victory tour" over the Christmas 2016 weekend at famed Red Square, a plaza next to the Kremlin in Moscow, the capital of Russia: The Trump campaign says the visit is a way to say thank you to the assistance that the president-elect received during the hard fought and often contentious 2016 presidential campaign.

