The president is accountable to us
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally Dec. 17 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Authorities in Mobile said the tree cut down in a city park and used as a prop at Trump's recent rally will be used to build cat scratching posts and bird houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Barmsweb
|207
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Sun
|J Hinckley
|84
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Dec 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro...
|Dec 14
|mr z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC