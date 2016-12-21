The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gab...

The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, birds fly by the USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards, docked on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala. The ship is named in honor of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords of Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif... 1 hr Trump your President 3
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 1 hr yehoshooah adam 208
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords 1 hr inbred Genius 1
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Sun J Hinckley 84
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC