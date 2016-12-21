The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gab...

The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

There are 22 comments on the WALA story from Yesterday, titled The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords. In it, WALA reports that:

The ship is named in honor of former... . In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, the city scape of Mobile, Ala., is seen behind the docked USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala.

davy

Colby, KS

#1 Yesterday
but can it take a shot to the bow?

Judged:

1

1

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,485

Atlanta, GA

#2 Yesterday
davy wrote:
but can it take a shot to the bow?
nope, and the piss tubes will have to be altered for squatting....some navy slur, naming a fighting ship after a chick. they coulda just named a coast guard ship after her

Judged:

2

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 Yesterday
Hey it could have been the USS Barney Fwank.

Judged:

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#5 Yesterday
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.

This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.

Judged:

1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 Yesterday
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.

Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#7 Yesterday
RushFan666 wrote:
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.

This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.
If the Russians ever saw the USS Hillary Clinton, they'd give it a gallon of vodka and watch it go belly up and sink by the nose.

Of course the stern would float and they'd name it Hippo Butt Island.
inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,485

Atlanta, GA

#8 Yesterday
Trump your President wrote:
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.

Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
Geezer

United States

#9 Yesterday
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
Sadly, yes.
http://www.navsource.org/archives/08/080023.h...
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#10 22 hrs ago
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.

The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!

Judged:

1

1

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

896

Location hidden
#11 22 hrs ago
Then of course there's always the choice of the USS Tea Party.

The only ship that decided to attack it's own navy because they weren't conservative enough!

Judged:

1

1

1

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,485

Roswell, GA

#12 22 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.

The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!
I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael

Judged:

1

1

1

Charm School

Matthews, NC

#13 21 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael
Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
Geezer

United States

#14 21 hrs ago
Charm School wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
From interviews and articles written about him, most of the known world knew about his private life.
Perhaps you should be tested...... for ignorance.
Here's a bit of a remedy for you.
http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/george-m...

Judged:

1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#15 21 hrs ago
Charm School wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
Like your parents did?

Judged:

1

1

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,076

Lake Geneva, WI

#16 18 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.

This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.
Or we could hope for the USS Nancy Pelosi.....

You know, so we have to build the ship to know what's in it........

Judged:

3

3

2

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,076

Lake Geneva, WI

#17 18 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.

The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!
Maybe the USS Bernie Sanders.......

The "rich" could pay for it so and crew doesn't have to work.

Judged:

2

2

1

davy

Colby, KS

#18 17 hrs ago
name it after rushfan666,call it the USS Dumbass

Judged:

1

1

ClaytonWinton

Spokane, WA

#19 17 hrs ago
What a beautiful ship. Gabrielle Giffords' life as she knew it was stolen from her by a crazed gunman. How is it possible, that those that chanted how they are "wise stewards" of The Peoples' money and resources, always raising taxes to make us "safer," only job-secured their careers at profiting from atop rubble, misery, confusion, violence, divorce, illness and grief?

And how is it possible, that her life, honored in this commission, is "recognized" by a "gang" of cyber ad hominem addicts?

Go Gabby! Go!

Judged:

1

1

1

davy

Colby, KS

#20 17 hrs ago
ClaytonWinton wrote:
What a beautiful ship. Gabrielle Giffords' life as she knew it was stolen from her by a crazed gunman. How is it possible, that those that chanted how they are "wise stewards" of The Peoples' money and resources, always raising taxes to make us "safer," only job-secured their careers at profiting from atop rubble, misery, confusion, violence, divorce, illness and grief?

And how is it possible, that her life, honored in this commission, is "recognized" by a "gang" of cyber ad hominem addicts?

Go Gabby! Go!
gabby was shot by another goofy democrat

Judged:

1

1

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#24 15 hrs ago
davy wrote:
name it after rushfan666,call it the USS Dumbass
You mean the USS Klan666.
