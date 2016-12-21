The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
There are 22 comments on the WALA story from Yesterday, titled The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords. In it, WALA reports that:
The ship is named in honor of former... . In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, photo, the city scape of Mobile, Ala., is seen behind the docked USS Gabrielle Giffords, a Naval littoral combat ship built at the Austal USA shipyards on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala.
|
#1 Yesterday
but can it take a shot to the bow?
|
Since: Oct 08
25,485
|
#2 Yesterday
nope, and the piss tubes will have to be altered for squatting....some navy slur, naming a fighting ship after a chick. they coulda just named a coast guard ship after her
|
#3 Yesterday
Hey it could have been the USS Barney Fwank.
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#5 Yesterday
Hopefully, in the next four years we will see the launching of the USS Sarah Palin.
This country needs a ship that's broad in the stern and no matter where any crewmen is on the ship, they can see Russia from there. Of course service life will only be half of what is expected.
|
#6 Yesterday
Hope we never see a USS Barack Obama.
Either the Iranians would capture it and keep it - or the Chinese will capture it and Trump will tell them to keep it.
|
#7 Yesterday
If the Russians ever saw the USS Hillary Clinton, they'd give it a gallon of vodka and watch it go belly up and sink by the nose.
Of course the stern would float and they'd name it Hippo Butt Island.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,485
|
#8 Yesterday
is there a USS Jimmy Carter?
|
United States
|
#9 Yesterday
Sadly, yes.
http://www.navsource.org/archives/08/080023.h...
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#10 22 hrs ago
How about the USS Michelle Bachmann.
The Navy could put every sailor they thought was gay aboard her so they could be prayed into a cure!
|
Since: Oct 14
896
Location hidden
|
#11 22 hrs ago
Then of course there's always the choice of the USS Tea Party.
The only ship that decided to attack it's own navy because they weren't conservative enough!
|
Since: Oct 08
25,485
|
#12 22 hrs ago
I hate to tell you this, but you can't pray away the gay...even penicillin won't work...its a death sentence for a perverted life....ask George Michael
|
#13 21 hrs ago
Oh my, seems you know a little bit too much about Mr. Michael's private life. You better get tested.
|
United States
|
#14 21 hrs ago
From interviews and articles written about him, most of the known world knew about his private life.
Perhaps you should be tested...... for ignorance.
Here's a bit of a remedy for you.
http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/george-m...
|
#15 21 hrs ago
Like your parents did?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,076
|
#16 18 hrs ago
Or we could hope for the USS Nancy Pelosi.....
You know, so we have to build the ship to know what's in it........
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,076
|
#17 18 hrs ago
Maybe the USS Bernie Sanders.......
The "rich" could pay for it so and crew doesn't have to work.
|
#18 17 hrs ago
name it after rushfan666,call it the USS Dumbass
|
#19 17 hrs ago
What a beautiful ship. Gabrielle Giffords' life as she knew it was stolen from her by a crazed gunman. How is it possible, that those that chanted how they are "wise stewards" of The Peoples' money and resources, always raising taxes to make us "safer," only job-secured their careers at profiting from atop rubble, misery, confusion, violence, divorce, illness and grief?
And how is it possible, that her life, honored in this commission, is "recognized" by a "gang" of cyber ad hominem addicts?
Go Gabby! Go!
|
#20 17 hrs ago
gabby was shot by another goofy democrat
|
#24 15 hrs ago
You mean the USS Klan666.
|
|
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
