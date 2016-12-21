The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gab...

The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords

A naval program that has become a target for critics is preparing to commission a new vessel named after a well-known shooting survivor. Constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, the USS Gabrielle Giffords has completed testing in the Gulf of Mexico and is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2017.

