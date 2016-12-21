The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
A naval program that has become a target for critics is preparing to commission a new vessel named after a well-known shooting survivor. Constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, the USS Gabrielle Giffords has completed testing in the Gulf of Mexico and is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|45 min
|Trump your President
|21
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|3 hr
|Retribution
|8
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|210
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Sun
|J Hinckley
|84
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC