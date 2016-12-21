Saraland police officer shot, airlifted to USA Medical Center
A Saraland police officer was shot Wednesday morning while responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Martha Alleyn Drive. Although the name of the officer has not been offically released, news report have identified the female officer as Jackie Tucker, whose husband is a member of the Mobile Police Department.
