Ryan Johnson, nation's No. 8 DE, includes Oregon Ducks in final 6
One of Oregon Ducks football coach Willie Taggart's main objectives in the final weeks of the 2017 recruiting cycle is to address the team need along the defensive line. That task may prove more difficult, however the Ducks took a step in the right direction Thursday afternoon, as Rivals four-star defensive end Ryan Johnson announced a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Texas on Twitter: The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Under Armour All-American, out of Mobile, Alabama, is rated the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|nobody
|225
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|23 hr
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Thu
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC