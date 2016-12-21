Ryan Johnson, nation's No. 8 DE, includes Oregon Ducks in final 6

One of Oregon Ducks football coach Willie Taggart's main objectives in the final weeks of the 2017 recruiting cycle is to address the team need along the defensive line. That task may prove more difficult, however the Ducks took a step in the right direction Thursday afternoon, as Rivals four-star defensive end Ryan Johnson announced a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Texas on Twitter: The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Under Armour All-American, out of Mobile, Alabama, is rated the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.