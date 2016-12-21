MPD on scene of a fatal motorcycle cr...

MPD on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Government Street.

A 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old man died in separate traffic accidents in Mobile just days before Christmas, according to a Mobile Police Department recap report sent to news media Tuesday morning. Bradley Rivers, 24, died as the result of an accident shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on Government Street at Pleasant Valley Road, according to police.

