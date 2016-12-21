Mother of Josh Vallum who killed tran...

Mother of Josh Vallum who killed transgender Mercedes Williamson says victim was 'in sin'

Mother of gang member who killed 17-year-old transgender woman goes on rant saying victim was living in sin as a homosexual The 29-year-old confessed killer said he was worried how gang members would react if they were to find out he was in a relationship with a transgender woman The mother of a gang member who confessed to brutally murdering a transgender teenage girl in a hate crime has claimed her son's victim was 'living in sin'. Kelly Wilkins, from Mobile, Alabama, is the mother of 29-year-old Josh Brandon Vallum - who pleaded guilty to a hate crime on Wednesday over the killing of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.

