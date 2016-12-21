Mobile police searching for motorist ...

Mobile police searching for motorist who struck, killed man on I-65, left scene

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night on Interstate 65 and left the scene. Witnesses told police that the male victim was struck at around 11:41 p.m. in the area of I-65N at Airport Boulevard by a silver or gray 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) Sun Rosa_Winkel 235
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Dec 29 spocko 94
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Dec 29 Captain Yesterday 16
News The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif... Dec 27 Trump your President 21
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mobile County was issued at January 02 at 5:56PM CST

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,208

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC