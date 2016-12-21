Mobile police searching for motorist who struck, killed man on I-65, left scene
Mobile police are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night on Interstate 65 and left the scene. Witnesses told police that the male victim was struck at around 11:41 p.m. in the area of I-65N at Airport Boulevard by a silver or gray 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Rosa_Winkel
|235
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Dec 29
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Dec 29
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC