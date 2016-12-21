Mobile man struck by vehicle dies

Mobile man struck by vehicle dies

11 hrs ago

Friends of a Mobile man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month have confirmed the man has died from his injuries. Alton Adams, 60, was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 13 at 5:43 p.m, Mobile Police said the driver was traveling north on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue when Adams exited Gaston Street on a bicycle.

