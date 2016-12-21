Merry Christmas Birthday to Jimmy Buf...

Merry Christmas Birthday to Jimmy Buffett

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

I'm looking through my Christmas music CDs the other day.I do that this time of year." and what to my wandering eyes should appear," but a Jimmy Buffett Christmas disc! I popped the Buffett disc in my computer, and sat down to peruse the liner notes.I have a tendency to do that tooafter all, my favorite artists spend time crafting said liner notes! And, I can often find an interesting "factoid."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 17 hr Barmsweb 207
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... Sun J Hinckley 84
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class Dec 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro... Dec 14 mr z 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC