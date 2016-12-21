Merry Christmas Birthday to Jimmy Buffett

I'm looking through my Christmas music CDs the other day.I do that this time of year." and what to my wandering eyes should appear," but a Jimmy Buffett Christmas disc! I popped the Buffett disc in my computer, and sat down to peruse the liner notes.I have a tendency to do that tooafter all, my favorite artists spend time crafting said liner notes! And, I can often find an interesting "factoid."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.