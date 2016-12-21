Man arrested for 14 home burglaries i...

Man arrested for 14 home burglaries in south Alabama

The Mobile Police Department arrested 28-year-old William Rotter on December 22 in connection with 14 home burglaries in the Mobile area. The Mobile Police Department arrested 28-year-old William Rotter in connection with 14 home burglaries in the Mobile area.

