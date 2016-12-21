Funds put train station upgrades on track in 3 states
Some of Alabama's largest cities are getting federal help for projects that involve upgrading their train stations or developing new ones. Birmingham, Mobile, Anniston and Tuscaloosa are each getting a share of $728,957 in grants for Alabama, Al.com reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Barmsweb
|207
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|Sun
|J Hinckley
|84
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Dec 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro...
|Dec 14
|mr z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC