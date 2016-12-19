Female officer shot in Saraland ident...

Female officer shot in Saraland identified; suspect dead

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SARALAND, AL - Officials have confirmed the identity of an officer who was shot in the head Wednesday, December 21, on Martha Alleyn Drive in Saraland. The officer has been identified as veteran Jackie Tucker.

