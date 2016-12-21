Downtown Mobile food truck court will be 'big neighborhood boost'
The Back Lot, Mobile's first food truck court, will be located on Joachim Street between Dauphin and St. Francis streets. When developers found themselves with some extra space on the footprint of the new Hilton Garden Inn currently under construction across Conception Street from Bienville Square in downtown Mobile, they realized it would be the perfect spot for the city's first food truck court.
