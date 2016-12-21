City official resigns after tree from...

City official resigns after tree from public park cut down for Trump rally

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The top aide to Mayor Sandy Stimpson of Mobile, Ala., announced Thursday he will resign following a local scandal related to President-elect Trump's visit to the city earlier this month. Chief of staff Colby Cooper will leave his post March 31 to pursue new opportunities, according to a statement from Stimpson's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15) 8 hr yehoshooah adam 221
News Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a... 9 hr spocko 94
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords 11 hr Captain Yesterday 16
News The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif... Tue Trump your President 21
News On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni... Dec 19 tomin cali 29
Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
News Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo... Dec 17 SadTrumpSupporters 1
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,761

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC