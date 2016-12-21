Alabama Official Apologizes After 50-Foot Cedar From Local Park...

A doofus in the Mobile, Alabama, mayor's office is offering mea culpas for giving the orders to chop down a 50-foot tree from a public park so it could be used as a prop at the final rally on Donald Trump's "Thank You" tour. Axed from its home in Public Safety Memorial Park, the towering cedar was transported about a mile to a football stadium, where it was erected by crane and adorned with oversized ornaments.

