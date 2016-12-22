AG nominee Jeff Sessions reversed course on harsh drug sentence policy
When it comes to long prison sentences for crack cocaine, attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions was for them before he was against them. AG nominee Jeff Sessions reversed course on harsh drug sentence policy When it comes to long prison sentences for crack cocaine, attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions was for them before he was against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|RiccardoFire
|200
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|18 hr
|Responsibility
|83
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Dec 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro...
|Dec 14
|mr z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC