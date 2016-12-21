$60,000 worth of meth seized from Mobile couple's home
A Mobile couple was arrested after $60,000 worth of crystal meth and other drugs were found in their home this week, Mobile police said. Carlos McDonald, 35, and his wife Kimberly, 37, were taken into custody by the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team during an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking and distribution operation on Monday and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
