2016: top world news
Above: President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 17. This year's U.S. presidential election featured numerous stories, scandals and hostilities. Some of the people involved were Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Trump's main opponent; Sen. Bernie Sanders, who challenged Clinton for the Democratic nomination; Trump's running mate and now Vice President-elect Mike Pence; the Trump children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany; Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway; advisers Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon; FBI Director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|nobody
|225
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|20 hr
|spocko
|94
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|22 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|16
|The Gabby: Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Gif...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|21
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC