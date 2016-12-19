19 Entertainers on Whether They'd Perform at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

Donald Trump speaks during a thank you rally on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama With the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump less than a month away, the question on everyone's lips has been who will be performing at the inauguration and its related festivities. The inauguration ceremony and its accompanying celebrations has traditionally been a great honor for performers , with past performers for Obama including Aretha Franklin, Beyonc Knowles, Kelly Clarkson, and for Bush, Destiny's Child Ricky Martin, and Denyce Graves.

