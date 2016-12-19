19 Entertainers on Whether They'd Perform at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration
Donald Trump speaks during a thank you rally on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama With the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump less than a month away, the question on everyone's lips has been who will be performing at the inauguration and its related festivities. The inauguration ceremony and its accompanying celebrations has traditionally been a great honor for performers , with past performers for Obama including Aretha Franklin, Beyonc Knowles, Kelly Clarkson, and for Bush, Destiny's Child Ricky Martin, and Denyce Graves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? V... (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|RiccardoFire
|200
|Trump says Michelle Obama's 'no hope' comment a...
|18 hr
|Responsibility
|83
|On victory lap, few signs Trump focusing on uni...
|Dec 19
|tomin cali
|29
|Didn't Trump invite Russia's involvement in USA...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Donald Trump, as president-elect, returns to Mo...
|Dec 17
|SadTrumpSupporters
|1
|Spanish Fort Conceal Carry Class
|Dec 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Man stages fake police standoff for wedding pro...
|Dec 14
|mr z
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC