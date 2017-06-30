Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moberly
Moberly police officers were called to the 600 block of S. Ault Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of someone being shot. Officers found a 49-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound lying in the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nicole ashbaker
|4 hr
|Veryconcerned
|22
|Ralph Lingo being arrested for child molestation
|Fri
|Moberly Person
|10
|Carl Bode
|Fri
|Veryconcerned
|3
|Standoff on McKinney st
|Fri
|Hmmm
|12
|Jessica Fainter
|Fri
|Birdseye
|5
|Beuth Lions
|Fri
|Birdseye
|10
|edgel fry (Sep '11)
|Fri
|DSS
|18
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC