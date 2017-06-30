Man, woman found shot to death in Moberly
Randolph County Coroner Don Barrett tells the Moberly Monitor-Index that 49-year-old Joan Householder was found dead outside the home, while the body of 60-year-old Norman Householder was found in the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beuth Lions
|1 hr
|Mobtown
|13
|Keara shelton (Dec '16)
|6 hr
|Brandon
|11
|Ralph Lingo being arrested for child molestation
|7 hr
|Renick
|12
|Jessica Fainter
|7 hr
|Oooooo
|9
|nicole ashbaker
|22 hr
|resident
|25
|Travis Griggs
|Sun
|Moberly
|5
|Carl Bode
|Jun 30
|Veryconcerned
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC